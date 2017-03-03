Painful peel: Woman hilariously struggles with removing facial mask

A Michigan woman found out that pampering yourself can be painful.

Tiffany Polzin bought a peel-off mask she'd never tried before.

Polzin, who often makes silly Facebook videos with her wife of five months, Cari, asked her friends if they'd like to see her peel off the mask on Facebook Live. Her friends were in.

"We put it on. We had to wait about 25 minutes for it to set," Polzin, of Birch Run, Michigan, recalled to ABC News. "I had no idea what I was expecting. I had never used a mask with this much adhesiveness."

Polzin soon found out just how sticky the mask was.

In the Facebook Live video, which has now amassed more than 3 million views, she's seen ripping off the mask, then falling over in a fit of laughter and pain.

Courtesy of Tiffany and Cari Polzin

"It felt excruciating, to be honest," she explained. "I can't even say [it felt like ripping off] a band aid. It felt like ripping off surgical tape and they didn't shave the hair on your body before."

"It didn't stop," Polzin continued, laughing. "I tried slow. At one point, I wanted to quit and just take it off with water because it was that difficult."

So did Polzin like her results?

"Honestly, I did," she revealed. "In addition to pulling out the dirt that is in your pores, it also pulls the hair off your face. It made my face really smooth. I guess I like it."

Although the couple didn't expect their video to go viral, they do appreciate one unexpected result.

"We've received ... 20 to 30 emails every six or seven hours from people who tell us how they're suffering from depression and how this video actually gave them a laugh when they didn't know it was possible," said Polzin, who said she is getting her doctorate in clinical psychology.

"It's really humbling that these people are finding humor and we helped them out with their day," she added.