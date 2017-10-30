Patients at children's hospital get special pumpkin patch

Oct 30, 2017, 1:55 PM ET
PHOTO: Two-year-old Ivy Page hunts for a pumpkin outside Childrens Hospital Colorado in Aurora, where she is being treated for neuroblastoma, Oct. 25, 2017.PlayChildren's Hospital Colorado
WATCH Pumpkin patch taken to patients at children's hospital

A children's hospital turned its front lawn into pumpkin patch to ensure their patients wouldn't miss out on a Halloween tradition.

About 200 pumpkins were donated by May Farms to Children's Hospital Colorado in Aurora. Police and firefighters volunteered to help the kids choose their pumpkins and place them in their red wagons on Oct. 25.

"It brings such joy to the kids," said Kathleen McBride, director of the association of volunteers at the hospital. "They get to be outside, meet their heroes, which are the police and firefighters, and select their very own pumpkins.

This is the 10th year the community of Aurora, Colorado, has set up pumpkins for children to pick on the hospitals front lawn. KCNC
This is the 10th year the community of Aurora, Colorado, has set up pumpkins for children to pick on the hospital's front lawn.

She added: "It's a tradition at the hospital and I hope it will continue for decades."

Woman thanks Home Depot employee who bought Halloween costume supplies for son in wheelchair

The stories behind the homes from classic Halloween horror flicks

Mom's breast-feeding pump-kin carving hits home for women on social media

PHOTO: A local farm donated 200 pumpkins to Childrens Hospital Colorado, where police and firefighters helped the kids choose their pumpkins from the hospitals front lawn on Oct. 25, 2017.Childrens Hospital Colorado
A local farm donated 200 pumpkins to Children's Hospital Colorado, where police and firefighters helped the kids choose their pumpkins from the hospital's front lawn on Oct. 25, 2017.

This is the 11th year the community of Aurora has turned the hospital has hosted a pumpkin patch.

Amber Page of Denver said the pumpkin patch brings a sense of normality for her daughter Ivy, 2, who is currently being treated for cancer.

PHOTO: Two children pick pumpkins outside of Childrens Hospital Colorado as the community of Aurora marks the 11th year of setting up a pumpkin patch on the hospitals front lawn so the children wouldnt miss out on Halloween festivities, Oct. 25, 2017.Childrens Hospital Colorado
Two children pick pumpkins outside of Children's Hospital Colorado as the community of Aurora marks the 11th year of setting up a pumpkin patch on the hospital's front lawn so the children wouldn't miss out on Halloween festivities, Oct. 25, 2017.

"She had a blast," Page told ABC News. "She was able to get out of the hospital for 30 minutes and hung out by some pumpkins. We took some home for her sister to decorate."

PHOTO: Two-year-old Ivy Page hunts for a pumpkin outside Childrens Hospital Colorado in Aurora, where she is being treated for neuroblastoma, Oct. 25, 2017.Childrens Hospital Colorado
Two-year-old Ivy Page hunts for a pumpkin outside Children's Hospital Colorado in Aurora, where she is being treated for neuroblastoma, Oct. 25, 2017.

Ivy and her fellow patients will also have the opportunity to choose costumes that are being donated by Spirit Halloween, Page said.

Comments