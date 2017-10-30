Patients at children's hospital get special pumpkin patch

A children's hospital turned its front lawn into pumpkin patch to ensure their patients wouldn't miss out on a Halloween tradition.

About 200 pumpkins were donated by May Farms to Children's Hospital Colorado in Aurora. Police and firefighters volunteered to help the kids choose their pumpkins and place them in their red wagons on Oct. 25.

"It brings such joy to the kids," said Kathleen McBride, director of the association of volunteers at the hospital. "They get to be outside, meet their heroes, which are the police and firefighters, and select their very own pumpkins.

She added: "It's a tradition at the hospital and I hope it will continue for decades."

This is the 11th year the community of Aurora has turned the hospital has hosted a pumpkin patch.

Amber Page of Denver said the pumpkin patch brings a sense of normality for her daughter Ivy, 2, who is currently being treated for cancer.

"She had a blast," Page told ABC News. "She was able to get out of the hospital for 30 minutes and hung out by some pumpkins. We took some home for her sister to decorate."

Ivy and her fellow patients will also have the opportunity to choose costumes that are being donated by Spirit Halloween, Page said.