Spring is in the air and summer's fast on its way. And a perfect beverage to take in the warm weather is sangria.

But it's not as simple as mixing wine and fruit. In order to make the perfect sangria, you'll need a few additional, easy-to-find ingredients like lime juice and sparkling water.

Watch this video for the ultimate hack for summer sangria.

Mexican Sangria recipe:

3 cups of sugar

1 bottle of wine

2 ½ cups of lime juice

1 diced apple

1 lime

½ pitcher of water

1 liter of sparkling water