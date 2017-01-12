Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, center, and Pope Francis exchange gifts on the occasion of their meeting at the Apostolic Nunciature, in Dhaka, Bangladesh, Friday, Dec. 1, 2017. (L'Osservatore Romano/Pool Photo via AP)
Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, center, and Pope Francis exchange gifts on the occasion of their meeting at the Apostolic Nunciature, in Dhaka, Bangladesh, Friday, Dec. 1, 2017. (L'Osservatore Romano/Pool Photo via AP)
The Associated Press
YOU JUST SAW:
Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, center, and Pope Francis exchange gifts on the occasion of their meeting at the Apostolic Nunciature, in Dhaka, Bangladesh, Friday, Dec. 1, 2017. (L'Osservatore Romano/Pool Photo via AP)