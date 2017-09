A car is parked at a ramp leading up to the window of a Soviet-era apartment in Birobidzhan, Russia, on Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2017. The work is one of many produced during a trip to Birobidzhan by U.S., European and South Korean artists, who have each responded to the area’s unique combination of Soviet Jewish heritage, Chinese influence and modern Russian reality. (AP Photo/Iuliia Subbotovska)