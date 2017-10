FILE - In this March 27, 1998, file photo, then President Clinton and South African President Nelson Mandela peer through the bars of prison cell No. 5, the cramped, gray cell where Mandela was jailed for 18 years in his struggle against apartheid on Robben Island, South Africa. "Thank God that the person who occupied the cell was able to live all those years in that way without having his heart turned to stone, without giving up on his dream for South Africa,'' Clinton said. (AP Photo/Rick Wilking/Pool, File)