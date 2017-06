FILE - In this , Saturday, Dec. 16, 2000 file photo Italian fashion stylist Carla Fendi kisses Pope John Paul II's hand during a general audience at the Vatican. Carla Fendi, one of the five sisters who transformed the family leather goods business into a global luxury fashion house long known for its furs, has died following a long illness. The Rome-based fashion house confirmed Fendi’s death Monday, June 19, 2017, at the age of 79, expressing pain for the loss and gratitude for her continued contributions. (AP Photo/Plinio Lepri, file)