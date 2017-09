This Nov. 13, 2016 photo shows performers in a Diwali celebration at Disney California Adventure Park in Anaheim, Calif. Diwali is a festival of lights celebrated by Hindus, Sikhs and Jains in India and other countries, but the holiday is becoming better known in the U.S. with more public celebrations here. The Diwali celebration at Disneyland Resort, which includes performances of traditional Indian dances and a Bollywood dance party for guests, is part of a festival of holidays at the theme park reflecting cultural traditions from around the world. The Disney festival begins Nov. 10 this year and runs through Jan. 7. (Scott Brinegar/Disneyland Resort via AP)