People enjoy the cooler weather in Manhattan Beach, Calif., Sunday, June 18, 2017. Skies cleared intermittently and then a steady onshore breeze kept the marine layer pressed against the shoreline. Almost all of inland California was predicted to simmer this week at above normal temperatures. The National Weather Service has warned those spending time outside to, when possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. (AP Photo/John Antczak)