In this photo taken on Friday, March 31, 2017, Uffizi Gallery director Eike Schmidt looks at the painting ‘’The Miracle of San Filippo,’’ depicting the future pope Benedict XIII surviving an earthquake in 1688, at the Uffizi Gallery, in Florence, Italy. The Uffizi Gallery is showing solidarity with the art-rich, quake-stricken Marche region with an exhibit of treasures saved from a series of earthquakes last year. Eike Schmidt said during a walk-through Friday after the first meeting of culture ministers form the Group of Seven industrialized nations that the 29 selected works were from churches, museums and other buildings either damaged or destroyed in powerful quakes last August and October. (AP Photo/Colleen Barry)