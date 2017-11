This two-pictures combo shows Tverskaya zastava square in downtown Moscow photographed in October 1917, left, and in October 2017, right. In this left photo, taken in Oct. 1917, people queue to buy food in a store, in downtown Moscow, Russia. In this right photo, taken on Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2017, people walk in a street past Tverskaya hotel in downtown Moscow, Russia. (AP Photo/Ivan Sekretarev, Russian State Documentary Film and Photo Archive via AP)