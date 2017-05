A police officer holds a body scanner as he patrols a street leading to the Sanctuary of Our Lady of Fatima, Friday, May 12 2017, in Fatima, Portugal. Pope Francis will travel to Portugal where he will canonize on Saturday two poor, illiterate shepherd children whose visions of the Virgin Mary 100 years ago marked one of the most important events of the 20th-century Catholic Church. (AP Photo/Armando Franca)