Pope Francis, at center holding his pastoral staff, arrives to ordain priests during a Mass and ordination ceremony at the Suhrawardy Udyan park, in Dhaka, Bangladesh, Friday, Dec. 1, 2017. Pope Francis ordained 16 priests during a Mass in Bangladesh, the start of a busy day that will also bring him face-to-face with Rohingya Muslims refugees from Myanmar. (L'Osservatore Romano/Pool Photo via AP)