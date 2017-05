"Potica" or "orehnjaca" is served in a restaurant in Bregana, near the Croatia-Slovenia border, Wednesday, May 24, 2017. ?Thanks to Pope Francis and the U.S. first lady, a traditional Slovenian dish is hitting the headlines. As Melania Trump approached and shook hands with Francis, the pontiff asked in Spanish through his interpreter and pointing toward President Donald Trump: "What do you give him to eat? Potica?" ??Potica is a typical highly nutritious Slovenian festive strudel with nuts, poppy seeds, cottage cheese, chocolate, tarragon, leek or honey fillings. (AP Photo/Darko Bandic)