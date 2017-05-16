Rare male tortoiseshell cat attracts 100s wanting to adopt

May 16, 2017, 4:06 PM ET
PHOTO: Burrito is considered rare due to the gene that controls the orange and black fur color, which is found on the female X chromosome.PlayAnimal Welfare Association
WATCH Rare male tortie cat attracts 100s wanting to adopt

Adoption offers are pouring in for an adorable male tortoiseshell cat named Burrito.

The 6-week-old kitten has beaten the genetic odds by being born a boy, which is considered rare due to the gene that controls the orange and black fur color, found on the X chromosome.

"Females have two X chromosomes, while males have an XY combination," the Animal Welfare Association said in a press release. "This means that only female cats can have orange and black fur. To be a male tortoiseshell cat, he must have three sex chromosomes: two XXs and one Y."

“When I turned little Burrito over I was so surprised,” said Dr. Erin Henry of the AWA. “I’ve examined thousands of kittens while working at AWA and they are so rare that he may be the only male tortoiseshell I’ll ever see again.”

Stray Feline Believed to Be a Rare ‘Werewolf’ Kitten Found in South Africa

Missing California cat found in Canada 4 years later

Adorable 'Wobbly Kitten' Finds a Forever Home

PHOTO: The Animal Welfare Association in Voorhees, New Jersey, have received over 350 offers from people across the country who want to adopt Burrito--some as far as Canada.Animal Welfare Association
The Animal Welfare Association in Voorhees, New Jersey, have received over 350 offers from people across the country who want to adopt Burrito--some as far as Canada.

Burrito and his two siblings, Empanada and Tortilla, were dropped by good Samaritans at the AWA the second week in April, said Maya Richmond, executive director of the AWA in Vorhees, New Jersey.

PHOTO: Burrito and his two siblings were dropped off by Good Samaritans at the Animal Welfare Association in the second week of April. Animal Welfare Association
Burrito and his two siblings were dropped off by Good Samaritans at the Animal Welfare Association in the second week of April.

"He's got that curious-tortie, lovable personality," Richmond told ABC News.

PHOTO: Burrito, a 6-week-old kitten, has beaten the genetic odds by being born a boy.Animal Welfare Association
Burrito, a 6-week-old kitten, has beaten the genetic odds by being born a boy.

Richmond said the AWA has received over 350 offers from people across the country who want to adopt Burrito -- some as far as Canada.

When Burrito is 8 weeks old, he will be officially ready for a loving home. He'll be at the meet and greet this Saturday at the AWA's Paws and Feet 5K Race and Doggie Fun Day.