Adoption offers are pouring in for an adorable male tortoiseshell cat named Burrito.

The 6-week-old kitten has beaten the genetic odds by being born a boy, which is considered rare due to the gene that controls the orange and black fur color, found on the X chromosome.

"Females have two X chromosomes, while males have an XY combination," the Animal Welfare Association said in a press release. "This means that only female cats can have orange and black fur. To be a male tortoiseshell cat, he must have three sex chromosomes: two XXs and one Y."

“When I turned little Burrito over I was so surprised,” said Dr. Erin Henry of the AWA. “I’ve examined thousands of kittens while working at AWA and they are so rare that he may be the only male tortoiseshell I’ll ever see again.”

Burrito and his two siblings, Empanada and Tortilla, were dropped by good Samaritans at the AWA the second week in April, said Maya Richmond, executive director of the AWA in Vorhees, New Jersey.

"He's got that curious-tortie, lovable personality," Richmond told ABC News.

Richmond said the AWA has received over 350 offers from people across the country who want to adopt Burrito -- some as far as Canada.

When Burrito is 8 weeks old, he will be officially ready for a loving home. He'll be at the meet and greet this Saturday at the AWA's Paws and Feet 5K Race and Doggie Fun Day.