T. rex kayaks down flooded Michigan street

Jun 26, 2017, 11:07 AM ET
PHOTO: Travis Spry dressed as a dinosaur and kayaked through the flooded streets in Midland, Mich., June 23, 2017.
The calm after the storm also brought a little comedy in Midland, Michigan, when a man dressed as a Tyrannosaurus rex was spotted kayaking through flooded streets.

Over the weekend, homeowners began the onerous process of cleaning up after heavy rains caused flooding in several Michigan counties, ABC affiliate WJRT reported.

On Friday, Midland resident Travis Spry decided to bring a little levity to the situation, suiting up in a dinosaur costume and paddling into the flooded street outside his home. His wife captured the moment on her phone.

"We got lots of rain and flooding over the weekend and we needed some comic relief," his wife, Katrina Spry, told ABC News.