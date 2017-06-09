When stars need a piano tuner, they call this man

Ken Williams is one of the best piano tuners in the business. He's also blind.

For over 50 years, some of the biggest names in the music industry have called on Williams to tune their pianos.

Tony Bennett, Barry Manilow and Alicia Keys are just a few of his clients. Williams told ABC affiliate WSYR in Syracuse, New York, that he'll always remember one particular session with James Taylor.

"He said I don't like that note so I detuned it and brought it back up to tune," according to Williams. "He said I still don't like this note and I said OK, let me tell you something, this string is almost cut in two by the hammer and I said I hope you're out of town before you break it."

Williams attended the School for the Blind in Batvia, New York. He began tuning pianos after a teacher told him he didn’t have the skills to play.

"But I wanted to stay close to the piano so ... I learn[ed] to tune," Williams told WSYR.

This year, Williams is tuning pianos for The Mavericks and Asleep at the Wheel at the 35th Annual M&T Syracuse Jazz Fest.