A statue of a sexy young Abraham Lincoln is drawing fans

Jun 22, 2017, 9:48 AM ET
VIDEO: The 16th president of the United States is depicted with a half-buttoned shirt and muscular arms in the Chicago statue.PlayABCNews.com
WATCH A statue of a sexy young Abraham Lincoln is drawing fans

Honest Abe as an honest babe?

A statue in Chicago is depicting the 16th president of the U.S. in a new light, as a young man with flowing hair, a half-buttoned shirt and muscular arms.

The 9-foot bronze statue, created by artist Charles Keck in 1945, on Chicago’s North Side is turning heads and generating delightful comments on the internet.

Selfie statue in Sugar Land, Texas, sparks bitter backlash

Diana statue to be erected on the grounds of Kensington Palace

New Lucille Ball statue to be unveiled after 'scary Lucy' upsets fans

“Hubba hubba,” Angelique McDondald wrote on WLS-TV’s Facebook page.

“Baberaham Lincoln,” another person commented.

Lincoln is ranked by scholars as one of the country's greatest presidents, but according to ABC station WLS-TV, no photos exist of what he looked like in his earlier years so the sculptor had to imagine him as a young man.