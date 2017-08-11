Stay on this private island in Belize for only $595 a night

If you're looking for a luxurious vacation on the cheap, look no further than Bird Island, located off the coast of Placencia, Belize.

The island features a three-bedroom home with unbelievable views of the Caribbean Sea. Guests here can swim, snorkel, fish and kayak (but guests have to bring their own equipment). The price tag per night: $595 on Airbnb.

Airbnb.com

"We offer Bird Island at an exceptional price for an experience best suited for the adventurous who are totally self-sufficient," according to the island's Airbnb listing.

Airbnb.com

Along with the main home, the island features a cabana currently under construction. It will be completed next month and come with a double bed, a desk and a radio. You'll have to go into the main home to take a shower or use the bathroom.

Although you have to bring your own food and drinks, Bird Island features a kitchen stocked with condiments, spices and oils.

There are two ways to get to the island after landing at Philip S. W. Goldson International Airport in Belize City. Either board a 40-minute flight to Placencia Airport or rent a car and drive nearly four hours to the resort town of Placencia. There, the island's owner will pick you up from a local dock and take you to the island. Don't worry, transportation to the island is included in the price.

The only bad news is that the island is sold out until August 2019. But if you're a planner, you're just in time.

An Airbnb spokesperson confirmed the listing to ABC News.