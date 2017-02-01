A Georgia teen is headed to Super Bowl 51 after a tweet qualified her for a social media contest, where she shared her personal story of living with epilepsy.

Atlanta Falcons fan Skylar Tipton, 15, will be attending Sunday's game with her father at Houston's NRG Stadium.

"I'm a Daddy's girl, that's one, and two, I've never been to a football game besides high school," Skylar told ABC News. "I've never been on a plane...it's a big opportunity. I'd like [to say] 'Thank you.'"

Skylar was diagnosed with epilepsy at 14 months old. She has not had a seizure in about two years, her dad Jody Tipton told ABC News.

"But, she take 10 pills a day to control the seizures," he said. "We've heard stories of people growing out of them, so we are hoping that she'll grow out of them, but that's a wait-and-see thing."

"She's taking drama this year," Tipton added of Skylar's interests. "The sports we kind of worry about. She's gotten too hot before and it's triggered a seizure. [She has] all A's now and a 94 [grade] in World History. She's an A-student."

Skylar's mom, Rachel Tipton, follows the Facebook page of the Epilepsy Foundation of Georgia (EFGA). Rachel discovered the organization was giving away Super Bowl tickets to a person who had epilepsy or a seizure disorder.

The teen took an interest, but because she's a minor, her dad was required to enter the contest on her behalf.

On behalf of my daughter Skylar, she would love to tell her story to raise awareness, see TX, & SBLI w/her dad. @EpilepsyGA #GoFalcons pic.twitter.com/oSKXKKhQc4 — Jody Tipton (@icecreamman16) January 13, 2017

Skylar qualified for the second round--a social media contest--where EFGA posted the stories of five finalists on Facebook and Instagram. Whoever received the most likes from Jan 19. through Jan. 23 would be the winner.

Skylar was awarded the Super Bowl tickets after receiving the most likes on her post.

"Epilepsy has prevented me from doing a lot of fun stuff and this trip to SBLI would be a dream come true!" she wrote, in part. "Please 'like' my post so that I will win! Thanks to you & EFGA!"

Jody Tipton

The post was liked over 1,600 times.

"The Epilepsy Foundation of Georgia (EFGA) is grateful for this incredible opportunity to send someone from Georgia who is living with epilepsy to Super Bowl LI," Aly Clift, executive director of EFGA, wrote to ABC News. "As the only health agency in the state serving the 150,000 Georgians living with epilepsy, awareness is crucial for the success of our organization. EFGA is excited for this experience for Skylar and her father, we know it is something they will never forget. We would also like to thank all the finalists in the contest for their amazing efforts to increase awareness."

After the Super Bowl, Skylar, a freshman at Flowery Branch High, hopes her school will plan a "purple day" to bring attention to epilepsy.