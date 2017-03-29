Teens channel 'Beauty and the Beast,' 'Up' and more for 'promposals'

Move over marriage proposals — it’s springtime, which means "promposals" are taking over the spotlight.

High schoolers are asking each other to prom in the most elaborate ways; some are using iconic pop culture themes, romantic candlelit serenades and even incorporating live animals into the mix.

There is nothing off limits for these students as they try to come up with the most creative surprises.

Take a look at some of the top promposals taking over Twitter so far this prom season:

"Beauty and the Beast"

Jasmine Centeno, 18, of Palmdale, California, will be the “Belle” of the ball after her date’s creative “Beauty and the Beast” promposal.

Got asked to prom by my best friend ?? pic.twitter.com/fGHGyLkOqO — jas (@centenoo__) March 15, 2017

“He came up with the theme because the movie just came out and he wanted to do something special and unique,” Centeno said of her date, Ruben Ponce.

The magical couple plan on wearing burgundy and gold to their April 28 dance, and of course, there will be plenty of red roses.

"Up"

Tyler Chitwood of North Carolina surprised his date with a sweet “Up”-themed serenade to the song called “Married Life.”

“The night before, Adriana and I were watching the movie ‘Up’ at my house and she kept on saying how much she loved that song after the movie was over,” Chitwood, 17, of Waxhaw, told ABC News. “Ironically I had already known how to play that song on piano. I've been playing piano for about six years now and that has always been one of my favorite songs to play. So it worked out perfectly.”

“Winnie-the-Pooh”

Valerie Castaneda’s date used a “Winnie-the-Pooh” theme at Disneyland to get her to be his “honey.”

Getting asked to prom at Disneyland is a feeling like no other ?? pic.twitter.com/5m6H18ZTL2 — val (@nooodleheadd) March 25, 2017

The 16-year-olds from Los Angeles are both juniors and this was their third trip to Disneyland.

“He has always known that I LOVE Winnie the Pooh, so he decided to associate it with prom,” Castaneda said of her date, Gabriel Hernandez. “It was an amazing experience to get asked to prom at Disneyland.”