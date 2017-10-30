No tricks, just treats of Halloween freebies and discounts

Get all the treats without the tricks this Halloween!

Anyone in the Halloween spirit can scare up some sweet deals and even get some freebies Tuesday. But some customers may have to show up in costume if they want to snag these Halloween deals.

Here are some spots with great deals on Halloween:

Burger King The first 500 guests to enter select locations wearing a creepy clown costume will receive a free Whopper. Check the Burger King website to see the exact locations near Boston, Miami, Los Angeles, Austin, Texas, and Salt Lake City, Utah.

Baskin Robins

All regular and kid-sized ice cream scoops are just $1.50 Tuesday. The ice cream shop is also offering small Cappuccino Blasts for $2.99.

Kick off your Halloween celebration with a $1.50 scoop for Celebrate 31! pic.twitter.com/HXC6L2WJzZ — Baskin-Robbins (@BaskinRobbins) October 29, 2017

Chipotle

From 3 p.m. to close, show up in full costume and receive a burrito, bowl, salad or order of tacos for $3. Customers can also try to win free burritos for an entire year by texting in a special Halloween code.

Text BOORITO to 888222 by 10/31 to enter. Official rules: https://t.co/1HmW7QfVfH pic.twitter.com/pyVG8XE7xk — Chipotle (@ChipotleTweets) October 16, 2017

Dunkin' Donuts

In addition to Halloween themed donuts, Dunkin' is holding a costume contest via Instagram for people to share their best brand-inspired outfits and a chance to be featured on a billboard in Times Square, a cash prize and a year's supply of coffee.

There are only TWO days left to enter our #DDCostumeContest on Instagram! QUICK, gather the family AND supplies! ?? carrollmaryann(1/2) pic.twitter.com/evqejvlaVj — Dunkin' Donuts (@DunkinDonuts) October 29, 2017

Krispy Kreme

Free doughnut of choice for guests who show up in costume on Halloween at participating locations.

Sprinkles

The cupcake chain will offer customers in costumes a limited-edition, mini-sampler "Boo Box" of cupcakes for half price Tuesday. New York Penn Station and Downtown Disney California are excluded from this offer.

Pizza Hut

Get 25 percent off regularly priced pizzas using the coupon code SCARYGOOD25 for an online order through Tuesday.

Sonic

All day on Halloween the drive-in chain will offer 50 cent corn dogs to customers.

Chuck E. Cheese's

All month long through Halloween, Chuck E. Cheese's will give 50 free prize tickets to any child who comes in wearing a costume.

Bass Pro Shops

Various participating locations will have free Halloween photos with the "Peanuts" characters on display and kids can create Halloween tote bags, as well as play the pumpkin beanbag toss to win an array of prizes.