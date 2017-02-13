4 Valentine's Day gifts that can be purchased without leaving the desk

Valentine's Day is mere hours away, and for those who've procrastinated finding the perfect gift — or simply forgot that the holiday falls on Feb. 14 every year — here's a quick list of four thoughtful gifts that can be bought right from the desk.

Gifts for the gourmand

If the way to a sweetheart's heart is through his or her stomach, check out Goldbely's curated list of Valentine's Day treats. Known for selling the nation's best — and most popular — food items, it's no surprise that the foodie site's selection for the holiday is mouth-watering. From heart-shaped pizzas to "sugar lip" cookies to coveted cakes from top chefs, the site's winningest feature may be its overnight shipping.

Rest and recharge

Staycation doesn't necessarily mean staying at home. Download the app HotelTonight and book a last-minute overnight stay at a local hotel with a deep discount. The site specializes in same-day hotel deals at up to 70 percent off. Use the money saved to sprinkle a few rose petals on the bed and room service and there's all the makings of a romantic getaway.

In-home pampering for the eternally stressed

When the local spa is all booked up — or it sounds good to stay in jammies all day — check out Zeel for same-day, in home massages from licensed therapists. Bonus: Couples massages are $30 off with the promo code VDAY30. Simply download the app, select the location and it could be time for the massage table in as little as one hour.

For the literature lover

A hardcover love story or book of poetry may have been slightly more romantic, but loved ones might prefer their e-readers anyway. Simply go to Amazon's Kindle book section and at check out, select "Give as a gift." Enter the email address of the recipient and the day it should be delivered — even add a personalized message. Need inspiration? Check out Amazon's selection of romance books.