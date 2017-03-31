12-year-old girl correctly predicts Final Four teams

Sasha Anderson, a seventh-grader, correctly picked North Carolina, Oregon, Gonzaga and South Carolina in a competition organized by her math teacher.
0:49 | 03/31/17

Comments
