167 drivers pay it forward at McDonald's

A customer in the restaurant's drive-thru lane started the chain on Father's Day.
1:03 | 06/21/17

Comments
Transcript for 167 drivers pay it forward at McDonald's
She Soledad in the bar band behind her and he had like four hits in the car and went to happy meals. Two quarter pounders and they Mac sales moments. But she was like I let him in the bottom behind me. Talented having fun it's. You papered to cars behind him after eleven I would suspect. In effect. I had people you know it's gonna stop is gonna stop that one gonna make that an overnight at closing 167. Dollars. I thought was pretty amazing you know you don't. See a lot of pain forwards anymore. Something like this always. It's just a great feeling to know that there's a lot of good people out there still they got there.

