22-year-old man travels to meet 81-year-old he befriended in online word game

The young man, Spencer Sleyon, and his friend, Rosalind Guttman of Palm Beach, Florida, met online through the popular Words With Friends game this past summer, and during more than 300 games they developed a friendship.
12/04/17

So popular game called words with friends is being credited with actually sparking a lasting friendship between. Two people there miles apart and agents. Apart as well. Spencer and rods that for the first time over the weekend Spencer is when he tube he lives in New York brought in 86 and she's in a Florida retirement community that a pair played more than 300 games of words with friends online. A minister that surge in New York arranged their special meeting menu. Pass laws and messing with great vocabulary from him.

