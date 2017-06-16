35-pound cat looking for a loving, fur-ever home

Symba, an orange tabby, was surrendered to the Humane Rescue Alliance in Washington, D.C., and is now on a rigorous exercise-and-diet program while up for adoption.
0:46 | 06/16/17

Transcript for 35-pound cat looking for a loving, fur-ever home

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

