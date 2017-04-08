50 bikers escort bullied boy to first day of middle school

More
Phil Mick, 11, got a special motorcycle ride and escort for his trip to school Aug. 1 to help boost his confidence.
0:58 | 08/04/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for 50 bikers escort bullied boy to first day of middle school
And. It's. It's hard and fast. Sometimes it's come up in case you town. Melissa please move on. Tony good hopeful. Teenage suicide and brilliant for the kids just pleased with an epidemic. So that's my thinking went and everybody could be hidden there. Because if north of the Atlanta a lot of hope for his this year.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":49037631,"title":"50 bikers escort bullied boy to first day of middle school","duration":"0:58","description":"Phil Mick, 11, got a special motorcycle ride and escort for his trip to school Aug. 1 to help boost his confidence. ","url":"/Lifestyle/video/50-bikers-escort-bullied-boy-day-middle-school-49037631","section":"Lifestyle","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.