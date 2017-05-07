92-year-old grandma shines as the flower girl in her granddaughter's wedding

Georgiana Arlt grinned from ear to ear when she served as the flower girl in her granddaughter Abby Mershon's wedding on July 1.
0:55 | 07/05/17

Comments
Video Transcript
Transcript for 92-year-old grandma shines as the flower girl in her granddaughter's wedding
Green. I don't remember yeah. Good enough for me. And hands.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

