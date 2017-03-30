Transcript for 93-year-old World War II vet wants to be a piano virtuoso

We end with some piano music that comes from a very special man and Wisconsin yet he's seen a lot in his long life and he's been playing the piano every step of the way. Hillary events of our Milwaukee station went to meet him. For the most part I do not feel. My national. Project prince and 93 year old World War II veterans. His secret to a long life starts would be to block grind to the Wisconsin conservatory of music but music has always been important to me. Unable to walk much he relies on its hands to steer him toward his passion. For the piano. I think it's very useful for somebody my age to have. Some think you have to work that. And I do works. Prince has been playing all of his life but even as oxygen keeps inbreeding. He lets his fingers do the work for these classical pieces and has motivation to get. Dinner and well I loved to perform. And soul with a birthday coming up I'm prepared for my 94 birthday recycled. Two. Or his teacher Stephanie Jacob says he's one of her hardest working students practicing with her 45 minutes every two weeks. Then back to his apartment to practice in more. Almost an hour news five or six there's reason I so loved getting to teach motivated students to matter where they're agents you heard him say. Here's he's he just little athletes can go home and practice you kidding me and asked that. Jack doesn't know how much more tiny hats but this piano man is alive and well. With the sound of his music. In Milwaukee Hillary minced WI as send twelve. Yes. And a teacher's approach and many is that on your from now on yeah duality that. The guys CNN World War II oh shame that could see the Korean War and. Making news in America this morning.

