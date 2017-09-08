Airline employee delivers cancer patient's lost luggage

A Southwest Airlines employee personally delivered Stacy Hurt's luggage to her home just hours before Hurt's chemotherapy appointment.
1:07 | 08/09/17

Comments
Transcript for Airline employee delivers cancer patient's lost luggage
It will be coming in on your later original flight. And we'll call you when it arrives at about 630. I immediately got very distraught very personal because I knew I had chemotherapy the next morning. It's that I will find out like each for you. I won't you know when it comes in tonight we'll have occurred out to you. I and so great home. And to me I'll never forget that. She was just happy to help. She is a true. Hero she's a true hero.

