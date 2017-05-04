American Airlines apologizes for booting musician and his cello as flight risk

More
A musician's cello scored a free ride from an apologetic American Airlines after the carrier initially booted them from a plane because the crew deemed the stringed instrument a flight risk.
0:41 | 04/05/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for American Airlines apologizes for booting musician and his cello as flight risk
Mortified. To have to be removed from of a flight like I just committed a crime. Since it it would actually touch the floor by a little bit. Since it was instructor and it would pose a safety risk. Either I could voluntarily before I can do. Ground personnel and the gate agents that someone's making an error. Was fasten.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":46604049,"title":"American Airlines apologizes for booting musician and his cello as flight risk","duration":"0:41","description":"A musician's cello scored a free ride from an apologetic American Airlines after the carrier initially booted them from a plane because the crew deemed the stringed instrument a flight risk.","url":"/Lifestyle/video/american-airlines-apologizes-booting-musician-cello-flight-risk-46604049","section":"Lifestyle","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.