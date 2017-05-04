-
Now Playing: American Airlines apologizes for booting musician and his cello as flight risk
-
Now Playing: The best way to eat a chocolate Easter bunny debated
-
Now Playing: Bedbug-like insects have been around humans for thousands of years, researchers find
-
Now Playing: Panda spotted in the wild in China
-
Now Playing: Cat can't get enough of new scratching post
-
Now Playing: Family spots funnel cloud over Texas lake
-
Now Playing: Fans rush Franklin Street in Chapel Hill after NCAA win
-
Now Playing: Golden retriever learns to catch with spaghetti taco
-
Now Playing: Giant panda climbs tree, delights onlookers
-
Now Playing: Middle schooler who lost both arms nails three-point basketball shot
-
Now Playing: Family of ducklings rescued from storm drain
-
Now Playing: Australians surf and jet ski in raging flood
-
Now Playing: Floodwaters flow through submerged car in Australia
-
Now Playing: Thirsty cobra in India calmly accepts drink from villager
-
Now Playing: School choir performs concert at home of teacher battling terminal cancer
-
Now Playing: Aurora Australis shines over Tasmania
-
Now Playing: California police looking for man seen 'car surfing' on highway
-
Now Playing: Corgi wearing hoodie tries to dig through car seat
-
Now Playing: Giant alligator walks through golf tournament
-
Now Playing: Giant panda twins in Atlanta play outside for 1st time