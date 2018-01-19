Baby born during Air France flight

Jake was born on a flight from Paris to New York.
0:17 | 01/19/18

A flight from Paris landed in New York carrying one more passenger Bennett left with a pregnant woman went into labor over Greenland. Luckily a doctor and second year medical resident were on board and help with the successful delivery. Little Jake was born after thirty minutes of pushing mom and baby are fine.

