Baby born after collision can see clearly for 1st time, thanks to glasses

Juliana McBride was born Oct. 8, 2016, a day after her parents, Julie and Jevon McBride, were in a head-on collision. Juliana was fitted with glasses and can now see her parents clearly for the first time.
0:48 | 07/24/17

Comments
