Baby born during family visit to Nebraska zoo

More
Kymica Hubbard gave birth unexpectedly on April 23 at Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium.
0:59 | 04/25/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Baby born during family visit to Nebraska zoo
Oh. I was having the tragic it was getting closer and closer together an album my husband. Okay via the screen and let them beaver is here he can't tell me. I'm Albert. Exaggerating. Its plants those things like mark. Because he's. Mom. Come lines those games. Actually gotten humor maybe make that Clark and I 08 academic this car mom and I got halfway up the U in my locker room. Outside. Hey hey. Mike and I don't like her and idiot like heart and you let them all run nobody. Bus crying and you know who had that it was this the most beautiful thing that a mansion leprosy. It was it was a truly. Plastic stents and I would circle.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":47011453,"title":"Baby born during family visit to Nebraska zoo","duration":"0:59","description":"Kymica Hubbard gave birth unexpectedly on April 23 at Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium.","url":"/Lifestyle/video/baby-born-family-visit-nebraska-zoo-47011453","section":"Lifestyle","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.