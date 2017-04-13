Baby goats enjoy cozy sweaters

One-day-old goats at a dairy farm in Maine love the cozy sweaters they wear to keep them warm.
1:09 | 04/13/17

Comments
Transcript for Baby goats enjoy cozy sweaters
