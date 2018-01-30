Baseball mascot greets NY teen with prom surprise

More
Callie Quinn's campaign to get her prom pictures taken with Mets players started on Twitter.
1:00 | 01/30/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Baseball mascot greets NY teen with prom surprise
Okay. Okay.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":52703062,"title":"Baseball mascot greets NY teen with prom surprise","duration":"1:00","description":"Callie Quinn's campaign to get her prom pictures taken with Mets players started on Twitter.","url":"/Lifestyle/video/baseball-mascot-greets-ny-teen-prom-surprise-52703062","section":"Lifestyle","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.