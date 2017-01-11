Batman cop surprises elementary school students with tricked-out Batmobile

Officer Scott Hice with the Spokane Police Department surprised students at Whitman Elementary School in Washington with his costume and decorated patrol car.
0:49 | 11/01/17

Comments
Lot of people who want to pictured you know I'd. But put him in the back WW older kids and then adults they wanna get anyone looks at the bars and stuff you know assaults anything. The card they're looking to the party he gets Bernie you know.

