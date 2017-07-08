Black rhino calf stomps around enclosure

The Cincinnati Zoo's critically endangered black rhinoceros calf, Kendi, explored his habitat for the first time.
0:53 | 08/07/17

Transcript for Black rhino calf stomps around enclosure
