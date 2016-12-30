Transcript for Boss Offers 800-Plus Employees a Free Caribbean Cruise

Whether he walked in or call perched cabinets Kathy hold is the first bode seal here. Thank you for converts cabinets are made wrecked your cough as a self proclaimed people person she says talking as the past part of Saturday. Helping people that have questions and it's character coming back to this job for 23 years. In their free in the good times the sad times. She's seen at all she was part of the company's profit boom and certainly to thousands went to see all also took employees on to bring it can't who. Moon palace in shoes here through the 2008 recession. While a lot of industry was hurt by the recession housing really took meaning now we dropped about 65%. And that was pretty much in line with the industry's into. When he eleven perch cab didn't had to lay off employees and in just its sales model. But in the last years though business has picked up. We finally got back in the black. And 2015. And we. Thought it would be nice to try to get me and send them going and get people fired up. Employees chose the theme the workforce the weekends for this from Sana. And even played this to block what stood all year to serve as motivation that motivated our sales department. You know sort of meet the financial votes is our biggest goal. And for hope this posit phones to keep on reaching my 1015200. Sometimes more and makes for a busy day but she says it's worth it. Especially when she says this is a sign of the company's stability day.

