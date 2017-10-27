Boy bullied for Irish dance meets NFL player who also does Irish dance

Baltimore Ravens star Alex Collins offered words of advice for Carl Tubbs, 12, who takes Irish dance lessons in Des Moines, Iowa.
0:49 | 10/27/17

