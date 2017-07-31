Boy honored after carrying baby sister out of burning home

Harrison Holt, 8, was named an honorary member of the Milan-Dummer Fire Department in New Hampshire after rescuing his little sister from a house fire.
0:53 | 07/31/17

An eight year old boy near Manchester, New Hampshire is being hailed a hero for saving the life of his little sister. The boy's father had just finished cutting the grass and loading his lawnmower into the barn attached to the house. But what a minutes later the house caught on fire. Now that was trying to put out the flames. While his son Harrison grabbed his baby sister marry her off. Graduation team could convert an upfront. Guy out and I took the firm and K Naples cent stamp. To Harry's got her like this in one hand and it's on in the other needs discern it. Ten to 911. Multitasking. The house was reduced to ashes but luckily no one was hurt Harrison is now an honorary member of the local fire department. The family also credit their survival with they fire evacuation plan that they practiced just days before the fire. Good mood time again.

