Boy receives rainbows from strangers around the world after losing both parents

People are sending Robbie Ecuyer, 9, pictures of single and double rainbows from across the globe after his aunt, Crystal Skawinski, put out a call for them on her Facebook page.
0:39 | 07/28/17

Transcript for Boy receives rainbows from strangers around the world after losing both parents
