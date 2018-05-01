Boy gets Stormtrooper prosthetic More Ben Bronske, 20 months, of Snohomish, Washington, was surprised by Stormtroopers at his home. Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}} Coming up next: {{nextVideo.title}} {{nextVideo.description}} Skip to this video now Related More information on this video Enhanced full screen Explore related content Share your favorite moment HELP Related Extras Related Videos Video Transcript Transcript for Boy gets Stormtrooper prosthetic This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate. Now Playing: See Some of the Most Popular 'Star Wars' Costumes Up Close

