Bride and groom ride to reception with fire department after wedding bus fire

Justin Stone and Maria Leonardi's wedding was hot, hot, hot!
0:28 | 06/12/17

Transcript for Bride and groom ride to reception with fire department after wedding bus fire
Your wedding day is pretty unforgettable. Nab and it was the U ride to the wedding for one big city couple that they will never forget that it mr. business down we're heading to their wedding reception in Connecticut when their bus caught fire. The small engine fire was quickly put out but left the bridal party stranded that's when Avon volunteer firefighters offer the couple arrived. In the fire truck and if you had its credit the department receiving their big day let's agree picture. And early. The fact that Jindal talked about for a.

