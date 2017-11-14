Bride pranks groom by wearing sweats for their wedding day 1st look

Erin Goldberg surprised her groom by wearing her favorite old cat T-shirt and baggy sweatpants for their first-look wedding photos on Nov. 11 in Scottsdale, Arizona.
1:07 | 11/14/17

