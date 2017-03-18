-
Now Playing: Five Siblings Live in the Same Massachusetts Nursing Home
-
Now Playing: Siblings Affect Kids' Behavior More Than Parents, Study Shows
-
Now Playing: Two brothers reunite in heartwarming viral video
-
Now Playing: New details emerge in White House fence-jumper case
-
Now Playing: Charles Manson's tumultuous childhood and time in prison
-
Now Playing: Patricia Krenwinkel, Leslie Van Houten on why they followed Charles Manson
-
Now Playing: Beach Boys' Mike Love on meeting Charles Manson through Dennis Wilson
-
Now Playing: How actress Sharon Tate rose to Hollywood fame: Part 4
-
Now Playing: Sharon Tate's last night with Abigail Folger, Wojciech Frykowski, Jay Sebring: Part 5
-
Now Playing: What happened the night Sharon Tate was murdered by Charles Manson's followers: Part 6
-
Now Playing: Manson orders followers to kill Leno and Rosemary LaBianca: Part 7
-
Now Playing: KABC, 10-year-old boy help find key Manson murder evidence: Part 8
-
Now Playing: Charles Manson and his followers are arrested for the Tate-LaBianca murders: Part 9
-
Now Playing: The murder trial against Charles Manson and his followers: Part 10
-
Now Playing: Where Charles Manson and his followers are today: Part 11
-
Now Playing: Monster fire in Raleigh forces hundreds to evacuate their homes
-
Now Playing: Creek spring swell floods streets of Yakima, Washington
-
Now Playing: Florida chef makes promise to cook for every firehouse in the state
-
Now Playing: What was Charles Manson initially arrested for after the murders?
-
Now Playing: Charles Manson murders: Who unexpectedly found key evidence?