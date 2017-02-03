Transcript for Bush promotes new book, reflects on painting

Since leaving the White House former president George W. Bush has befriended dozens of war veterans. And says he was looking for a way to give back. That John's right there's the left me. Robert Ferrara honestly I didn't they of the Iran today is a retired first sergeant in the US army we arsenic in back then my second deployment was wounded. In eastern Afghanistan. Disabling. Both of my lower extremities. Two servicemen. Two stories one powerful mural. They're among 164. Heroes featured at the George W bush presidential center in Dallas what he captured as far as the pain. The guilt it's on that pitcher and the former president campaign takes every single one he had some really amazing skills. It's so much more about the fact that our. Commander in chief took the time and dedicated so much of his life to capturing all of these stories. In one place so that the public can can see this. The special exhibit is called portraits of courage. A commander in chief's tributes to America's warriors. This is a chance honored to help you. Help bridge the divide between the military. And civilians President Bush knows personally each man and woman on the wall who served post 9/11 he's funny. He gives you little singers here and there and give him back told Annan's. He's down to earth genuine guy it's this guy's effort to honor and share of the personal stories of American war heroes. That Robert appreciates the most. It was enemies and gesture let's hear it here this morning paying enough is just pretty awesome. Beautiful way to thank the troops yes it has and we've learned that he was painting since for. For quite some years now we we learned about in 2013. People present to one of those paintings and Jay Leno cap that was Alicia look venture reporting.

