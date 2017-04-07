Caretaker serenades baby rhino

More
A baby rhinoceros rejected by her mother was serenaded to sleep by a caretaker at sanctuary in South Africa
1:17 | 07/04/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Caretaker serenades baby rhino
--

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":48433358,"title":"Caretaker serenades baby rhino","duration":"1:17","description":"A baby rhinoceros rejected by her mother was serenaded to sleep by a caretaker at sanctuary in South Africa","url":"/Lifestyle/video/caretaker-serenades-baby-rhino-48433358","section":"Lifestyle","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.