Now Playing: Cat experiences first snowfall

Now Playing: Great Dane, toddler make for great friends

Now Playing: Big dog and chimp know how to monkey around

Now Playing: 'Egg-cellent' artist uses 1 simple ingredient to create Instagram food art

Now Playing: Panda twins enjoy their 1st snow

Now Playing: Car plows into 2nd floor of building

Now Playing: Police officer captures 12-foot Burmese python

Now Playing: Dog duo finds forever home after being abandoned together

Now Playing: Workers battle heavy winds while caught in Texas sandstorm

Now Playing: Fire chief and rookie face off in gear challenge

Now Playing: Lemurs attack BBC reporter during visit to the zoo

Now Playing: Drone powers light show at Vegas hotel

Now Playing: Toddler swings like a baseball star

Now Playing: Color-blind man given corrective glasses by coworkers

Now Playing: Alligators survive winter chill beneath the ice

Now Playing: Koala develops special bond with keeper

Now Playing: Shark-shaped boat hits the water

Now Playing: Pandas get playful in the snow

Now Playing: Doberman loves these ducklings